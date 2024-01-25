Judge strikes out cocaine possession and dealing charges against Anthony Stokes due to delay

A judge has struck out cocaine possession and dealing charges against former Republic of Ireland footballer Anthony Stokes due to delays analysing a suspected €4,500 drug seizure.

Mr Stokes appeared at Dublin District Court on Thursday before Judge Paula Murphy, who said there was “no point in keeping this live”. She granted gardaí liberty to re-enter the proceedings when the drug analysis was completed, but said the case against him on driving charges would proceed.

Gardaí arrested the ex-Celtic and Sunderland striker on January 6th, 2023 following alleged driving incidents and brought him to Crumlin station.

The 35-year-old was accused of unlawful possession of cocaine and having it for sale or supply. He also faces four counts of dangerous driving at Walkinstown Avenue Walkinstown/Long Mile Road junction Dublin 12; Kennelsfort Road Upper, Ballyfermot, Dublin 20; Ballyfermot Road, Ballyfermot Dublin 10; and Walkinstown Avenue.

He is also accused of not having a driving licence or motor insurance at Knockmaroon Road, Castleknock, Dublin 15 on the same date and failing to produce them at a garda station within 10 days.

Judge Murphy adjourned Mr Stokes’ case on the motoring charges until a date in March.