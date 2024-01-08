Former soccer player wanted in Northern Ireland for allegedly causing gross bodily harm during match

Former soccer player Kenneth Oman is accused of elbowing then Cliftonville player Caoimhin Bonner in the mouth during a 2016 fixture between Portadown and Cliftonville in Belfast. Photograph: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

A former League of Ireland soccer player has appeared before the High Court in Dublin on foot of an extradition warrant issued by the authorities in Northern Ireland.

Kenneth Joseph Oman (41) is wanted to stand trial in that jurisdiction arising out of an incident that occurred during a match between his then club Portadown FC and Cliftonville on December 10th, 2016.

In the warrant seeking his surrender, Mr Oman is accused of elbowing then Cliftonville player Caoimhin Bonner in the mouth during the Northern Ireland Football League Premiership tie at Solitude in Belfast.

The incident, which was missed by the referee, but was captured by TV cameras, resulted in Mr Bonner sustaining a broken upper jaw and having two of his front teeth knocked out. Mr Oman, a centre back, subsequently received a six match ban from the Irish Football Association, the warrant states. The matter was also referred to the PSNI.

It is claimed that Dublin-based Mr Oman was invited to an interview with PSNI about the incident, but declined to attend. Arising out of the incident a single charge of gross bodily harm has been brought against Mr Oman by the Northern Irish authorities.

As he is living outside of that jurisdiction, a Belfast court issued a warrant last year seeking his arrest so that he may stand trial. Mr Oman was brought before a vacation sitting of the High Court in Dublin on Monday on foot of the extradition request.

Det Sgt Adrian Murray, of the Garda Extradition Unit. told Mr Justice David Holland that he arrested Mr Oman in Dublin on Sunday.

In reply to Amy Deane Bl, for the Minister for Justice, the detective told the court that when asked if he knew what the charge contained in the warrant was about, Mr Oman replied: “Yeah I do.”

Marc Thompson Grollimund Bl, for Mr Oman, said his client could be released on bail pending the outcome of the extradition process. Counsel said there was no objection from the State to bail being granted.

Mr Justice Holland granted Mr Oman bail on conditions including that he provide his own surety of €100 and an independent surety of €1,000. He is also to keep the peace, not leave the jurisdiction, sign on regularly at a garda station and reside at an address at Glasnevin Downs in Dublin 11. The matter will return before the court later this month.

During his career Mr Oman played for League of Ireland sides Shamrock Rovers, Derry City, Bohemian FC and St Patrick’s Athletic. He was part of several Premier Division, FAI and League Cup winning sides. He finished his senior football career with Portadown in 2017.