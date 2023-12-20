Grandson charged after man (70s) dies in hospital following incident at home in Donegal

An elderly man who was assaulted in Co Donegal earlier this week has died in hospital.

Derek Burns, who was in his 70s, died at Letterkenny University Hospital on Tuesday night following an incident at his home in Carrickcoyle, Derrybeg, in Gaoth Dobhair on Sunday. The pensioner was being treated in the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital.

His grandson, Derek Mulligan, has appeared in court, charged in connection with the incident. The 36-year-old initially appeared at a special sitting of Letterkenny District Court on Tuesday evening.

He was charged that on December 17th, 2023, at Carrickcoyle, Derrybeg, Gaoth Dobhair, in the district area of An Clochan Liath, he did intentionally or recklessly cause serious harm to Derek Burns. The charge is Contrary to Section 4 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act, 1997.

Mr Mulligan was brought into court flanked by detectives.

Judge Alan Mitchell was told that the 36-year-old accused man faces a total of five charges. Det Garda Paul Dolan gave evidence of arresting and charging the accused man.

Having arrested Mr Mulligan, Det Dolan said the accused made no reply.

The accused is also charged on the same date and place of causing criminal damage to a red Nissan Quashqai.

Mr Mulligan, of Magheraclogher, Bunbeg, is also charged with making a threat to kill or cause serious harm to a person known to him. On the same date and location he is also charged with assaulting another person also known to him. He is also charged with the assault of a third person on the same date and at the same location.

Solicitor for the accused, Rory O’Brien, said there would be no application for bail. He asked Judge Mitchell to adjourn the case by video-link to Wednesday morning.

He also asked that Mr Mulligan receive psychiatric care while in hospital and that he should be immediately evaluated by a psychiatrist.

Mr Mulligan appeared by video-link for a brief hearing before Judge Mitchell again on Wednesday at Letterkenny District Court.

The case was adjourned to Letterkenny District Court on January 8th, 2024, for directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.