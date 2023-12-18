Former member of Garda Reserve pleads guilty to sample counts of rape, sexual assault and gross indecency

The prosecution of the former Garda Reserve member was directed by the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions following an independent criminal investigation by the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission

A former member of the Garda Reserve pleaded guilty to rape, sexual assault and gross indecency against a minor in the Central Criminal Court on Monday.

The prosecution of the former Garda Reserve member was directed by the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) following an independent criminal investigation by the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (Gsoc).

The offences took place over the course of a number of years, starting when the victim was a 14 year-old boy.

Chair of Gsoc, Rory MacCabe, speaking after Monday’s hearing, welcomed the conclusion of the case, saying it concerned “very serious sexual offences, including offences committed against a minor by a person in a position of trust and authority”.

He continued: “I would like to commend my Gsoc colleagues for their hard work in conducting this criminal investigation, and in providing sustained support to the victim of these crimes. Gsoc is particularly grateful to the victim for his co-operation throughout the investigation.

“Gsoc acknowledges and understands that staying the course in an investigation and prosecution such as this is not an easy thing to do. Gsoc takes allegations of abuse by members of An Garda Síochána very seriously. Any person who has been the subject abuse by a member of An Garda Síochána may take a complaint to Gsoc. You will be heard, and your complaint will be examined thoroughly.”

At a hearing in the Central Criminal Court on October 31st, the accused had pleaded guilty to one count of rape, contrary to section 4 of the Criminal Law (Rape) Amendment Act, 1990.

At Monday’s hearing, he pleaded guilty to a further count of rape, two counts of sexual assault contrary to section 2 of the Criminal Law (Rape) (Amendment) Act 1990 and two counts of gross indecency with a male under 17 years of age, contrary to section 4 of the Criminal Law (Sexual Offences) Act, 1993.

Sentencing was adjourned January 22nd next.