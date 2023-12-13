Cannabis worth more than €4m seized at Rosslare Europort

Revenue officers seized about 200kg of herbal cannabis and 30kg of cannabis resin

A man in his 30s has been arrested following the seizure of cannabis herb and resin worth more than €4 million at Rosslare Europort.

The drugs, with an approximate value of €4,190,440, were discovered when Revenue officers stopped and searched an unaccompanied freight unit that had disembarked a ferry from Cherbourg, France.

The search was conducted as a result of risk profiling and with the assistance of Revenue’s mobile x-ray scanner. Revenue officers seized approximately 200kg of herbal cannabis and 30kg of cannabis resin.

The arrested man is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996, at a Garda station in Co Wexford.

Separately, as a part of a joint operation by Revenue’s customs service, gardaí and officers from Revenue seized approximately 24.5kg of herbal cannabis with an estimated value of €490,000 in Dublin.

Two men, one in his 40s and one in his 50s, were arrested and are currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at a Garda station in Dublin.