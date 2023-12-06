Tánaiste takes legal action against Google in bid to get information about online ads using his name

A spokesman for Micheál Martin said that the Tánaiste sought information from Google "in an effort to understand and identify who is responsible for these ads, carried on respectable websites." Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin

Tánaiste Micheál Martin has taken legal action against tech giant Google in a bid to get information on who was behind scam adverts that used his image and name to promote financial products online.

The action was initiated in the High Court on Tuesday with Google Ireland Ltd and Google LLC listed as the defendants.

Mr Martin is represented by Ardagh McCabe Solicitors where Fianna Fáil senator Catherine Ardagh is a partner.

A Fianna Fáil statement said: “The Tánaiste believes it is neither acceptable nor tolerable that persons unknown can use his image and name online in an effort to associate him with financial products he has never heard of and seek to extract money from people, using his name.

“The Tánaiste sought information from Google in an effort to understand and identify who is responsible for these ads, carried on respectable websites.

“As they were not in a position to hand over the information without a court order, the Tánaiste was left with no option but to pursue the matter through the courts.”

The spokeswoman added: “No further comment will be issued at this time as the Tánaiste respects that this matter is now before the High Court.”

Google Ireland declined to comment.