Brothers jailed for combined 12 years after ‘savage’ fatal attack on man (55) in Dublin

Ian Connaghan (34), of Ashington Rise, Navan Road, Cabra, Dublin 7, had pleaded not guilty to the murder of Michael 'Mick' Mulvey (55) on November 27th, 2019. File photograph: Collins Courts

Two brothers who carried out a “savage” and “cowardly” assault on a 55-year-old man who died 13 days later have been jailed for a combined 12 years.

At the Central Criminal Court last August, a trial jury which had deliberated for 14 hours returned a unanimous verdict of not guilty of murder for both Ian (34) and Daniel Connaghan (43).

However, the jury of seven men and five women found Ian Connaghan guilty of manslaughter and Daniel Connaghan guilty of intentionally or recklessly causing serious harm to Michael “Mick” Mulvey in 2019.

The brothers, both of Ashington Rise, Navan Road, Cabra, Dublin 7, had pleaded not guilty to the murder of Mr Mulvey on the Navan Road, close to the Phoenix Park.

A number of eyewitnesses in the case gave evidence that Mr Mulvey, who was very slight in stature, stood less than 5′ 3″ tall and weighed less than 10 stone, did not fight back against his taller attackers.

At the Central Criminal Court on Monday, Mr Justice Paul Burns sentenced Ian Connaghan to nine years’ imprisonment, with the final year suspended for three years, for the manslaughter of Mr Mulvey.

Mr Justice Burns then sentenced Daniel Connaghan to five years’ imprisonment, with the final year suspended for three years, for the offence of assault causing serious harm to Mr Mulvey. The judge said Daniel Connaghan could think himself “lucky” to avoid a guilty verdict of manslaughter.

Mr Mulvey, a builder, died on November 27th, 2019, almost two weeks after he suffered injuries during the beating on November 14th, 2019.

In passing sentence, Mr Justice Burns said the Connaghans had carried out a “cowardly and cold-blooded” attack on Mr Mulvey. He commended the victim’s family and that of Mr Mulvey’s long-term partner Pauline Matthews for the dignity they showed during an “extremely difficult” time.

In Ian Connaghan’s case, the jury were satisfied that his actions caused Mr Mulvey’s death but were not satisfied that he had the requisite intent for murder.

The brothers had also pleaded not guilty to intentionally or recklessly causing serious harm to Mr Mulvey at the Navan Road on November 14th, 2019, and had further pleaded not guilty to assault causing harm to Mr Mulvey on the same occasion.

No verdict was recorded in relation to Ian Connaghan regarding the two assault charges, and no verdict was recorded for Daniel Connaghan for the charge of assault causing harm.