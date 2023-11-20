Two sent for trial charged with murdering Robert Wilkin (60s) in Co Donegal

Alan Vial, who wore a blue padded jacket and jeans, did not speak during the hearing. Photograph: NW Newspix

Two people have been sent forward for trial at the Central Criminal Court charged with murder after the body of a man was found off Sliabh Liag cliffs in Co Donegal on July 3rd last.

Alan Vial and Nikita Burns have been charged with murdering Robert Wilkin.

Vial (38) appeared in person at Letterkenny District Court while Burns (21) appeared by video-link from the Dóchas Centre at Mountjoy Prison.

The court heard that the Director of Public Prosecutions has consented to sending both forward for trial to the Central Criminal Court.

Det Garda Shane Maye told the court he served a book of evidence on Vial on Monday morning in court at 11.18am.

Vial, who wore a blue padded jacket and jeans, did not speak during the hearing.

Judge Eiteain Cunningham read him the alibi warning and assigned his solicitor, Mr Patsy Gallagher, free legal aid and assigned the accused both a senior and junior counsel.

The Judge adjourned the case until the current sitting of the Central Criminal Court on November 28th next.

Det Sgt Mattie Murphy told the court he served a book of evidence via Ms Burns’ solicitor at 11.13am this morning.

She too was given the alibi warning and assigned free legal aid as well as a senior and junior counsel.

Her case was also adjourned until November 28th next at the Central Criminal Court.

The body of Mr Wilkin, aged in his 60s and originally from Co Tyrone, was found floating in waters off Sliabh Liag on July 3rd.

Over 200 statements have been taken in the case with detectives piecing together a complex jigsaw of evidence having gathered “well in excess” of 200 exhibits.