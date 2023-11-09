Ashling Murphy trial: Jury resumes deliberations on verdict

Ashling Murphy, a primary school teacher and musician, was killed while out for a run near her home town of Tullamore, Co Offaly in January 2022 Photograph: Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann/PA

A jury at the Central Criminal Court has resumed considering its verdict in the trial of a man accused of the murder of Ashling Murphy along the Grand Canal in Co Offaly early last year.

Jozef Puska (33), a native of Slovakia who has lived with his wife and five children at Mucklagh, Co Offaly since 2015, has denied the murder of the 23-year-old school teacher at Cappincur, Co Offaly, on January 12th, 2022.

The jury has heard Ms Murphy had gone exercising along the canal that afternoon. Her body was discovered in a bramble covered ditch at Cappincur at about 3.30pm.

Dr SallyAnne Collis, a pathologist, gave evidence that Ms Murphy had 11 stab wounds in the right side of her neck which caused acute blood loss and her heart to stop.

The trial opened before the jury of nine men and three women on October 17th and they heard evidence over 13 days from 62 witnesses and from Mr Puska.

Closing addresses were made on Tuesday on behalf of the prosecution and defence after which Mr Justice Tony Hunt began his charge.

When the judge completed his charge at 3.35pm on Wednesday, he sent the jury out to begin considering their verdict and told them they should take whatever time they require.

At 4pm, the judge adjourned the proceedings.

Noting the jury had asked for transcripts of the evidence of Mr Puska and two witnesses, Jenna Stack and Aoife Marron, he said they would be provided with those.

Ms Stack and Ms Marron had given evidence that, while running along the canal on January 12th, 2022, they heard a rustling in a hedgerow. Ms Stack said, among other things, she saw a man crouched over a girl who was kicking her legs as if “crying out for help”.

The judge noted the jury had sought a report of Dr Collis, who carried out a postmortem on Ms Murphy. He said that report had not been put in evidence but the jury would be given a transcript of Dr Collis’ evidence to the court.

On Thursday, when the jury were back in court, the judge told them he had one legal matter to revisit.

He said he had gone through the ingredients of the offence of murder and told the jury they would consider murder only if they were satisfied beyond reasonable doubt that Mr Puska inflicted the injuries on Ms Murphy.

If they decide there was a reasonable possibility the injuries were inflicted by someone else, then no crime had been committed by Mr Puska, the judge said.

If they considered that Mr Puska had inflicted the wounds, they then had to consider did he intend to kill or cause serious injury and decide whether or not the natural and probably consequence of inflicting the wounds is that the person who did so intended to kill or cause serious injury

If there was no intention to kill or cause serious injury, that is an offence of manslaughter but neither side is contending for it in this case, he said.

Serious injury means an injury creating a substantial risk that the victim may die and the jury should take a common sense approach to the injuries in that context, he said.

Wet and shaking

The judge also set out evidence given by Ratislav Pokuta, a friend of Mr Puska’s who had told the court Mr Puska called to his door in Tullamore on the night of January 12th, 2022 seeking a lift home and had said he had a fight or something else in town. Mr Pokuta said Mr Puska did not tell him who the fight was with and really did not want to talk too much about it.

He had said Mr Puska appeared very scared and maybe wet. Mr Pokuta had also said he thought Mr Puska’s face was scratched but he could not remember.

Mr Pokuta said he agreed to bring Mr Puska home to Mucklagh and he tried to ask him maybe 20 times during the journey about what had happened but he did not want to talk.

He said Mr Puska had said he had a fight or something like that in town and he asked him why did he not ring the Garda and there was no answer.

The judge said that Mr Pokuta, under cross-examination, had agreed Mr Puska looked really scared and was wet and shaking. Mr Pokuta said Mr Puska probably looked like somebody in a fight but he did not know. Mr Pokuta also agreed he looked like somebody who was hurt and was maybe holding his head or stomach.

The judge also repeated some evidence given under cross-examination by Roz Gillen, a nurse manager at St James’s Hospital.

The jury were then sent out at 10.53am to resume their deliberations. The judge told them, if he did not hear anything from them by 4.30pm, he would send them home to return to court on Friday.