Man severely brain damaged in Galway road crash settles court case for €8.5m

A man has settled a High Court action for €8.5 million over a crash in which he suffered severe brain damage when his van was rear-ended and pushed into the path of an oncoming car.

Kevin Moylan, a 48-year-old blocklayer and farmer, was seriously injured during the crash at a junction on the Galway to Headford Road on March 27th, 2018.

He had indicated to turn right and was waiting for another car to pass on the opposite carriageway when he was hit from behind by another van, the court heard. Mr Moylan’s van spun around the road into the path of an oncoming car.

His senior counsel, Conor Maguire, instructed by Ruth McDonagh solicitor, told the court that as a result of the crash, Mr Moylan had been turned from an able-bodied man to a person with severe brain damage, who cannot work and who will require care for the rest of his life.

Mr Moylan (now 54), of Ballybeg, Corrandulla, Co Galway, had through his sister, Breda Reilly, of the same address, sued the driver of the other van, Dermot Sweeney, of Cong, Co Mayo

He also sued the owners of the van, Northgate Vehicle Hire (Ireland) Ltd with offices at Northwest Business Park, Blanchardstown, Dublin, and Sammon Contracting Ireland Ltd, with offices at City Quay, Dublin.

The driver of the oncoming car was taken out of the proceedings, the court was told.

The crash occurred on the Galway to Headford Road at Balroebuck Junction, Corrandulla, Co Galway.

It was claimed Mr Moylan suffered life-altering injuries in the crash and is unable to resume his former occupation or to work on a 50-acre family farm.

Counsel said the case had been before the court for assessment of damages only.

Mr Moylan, who had a fractured skull along with other injuries and lacerations to the spleen, was unconscious when he was taken from the scene by ambulance.

Counsel said Mr Moylan will not be able to work again.

“He is mobile but he is severely brain damaged,” counsel said.

Approving the settlement, Mr Justice Paul Coffey said it was fair and reasonable.

The judge said he wanted to salute Mr Moylan’s family, and particularly his sister, for the extraordinary care they have given him.