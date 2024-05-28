Man (35) charged with manslaughter of Gerard Kennelly (44) in Co Kerry on Monday

The fatal incident is alleged to have happened at Knockanure in the early hours of Monday morning. Photograph: Frank Miller/The Irish Times

A man in his 30s has appeared at a special sitting of Listowel District Court this evening charged with the manslaughter of 44-year-old Gerard Kennelly in Knockanure in the early hours of Monday.

Kieran Brady (35) of Athea in Co Limerick was arrested early on Monday morning in connection with the death of Mr Kennelly at Knockanure in Co Kerry. He was charged on Tuesday evening with the manslaughter of Mr Kennelly.

The fatal incident is alleged to have happened at Knockanure at about 12.15am on the morning of Monday, May 27th.

The accused was brought before a special sitting of Listowel District Court this evening, before Judge Alan Mitchell.

READ MORE

Det Gda Tim Walsh gave evidence to the court of arresting Kieran Brady and charging him at 5.17pm at Listowel Garda station.

Mr Brady made no reply to the charge.

Solicitor Pat Mann, for the accused, applied for bail and this was opposed by the State on a number of grounds. These included the seriousness of the charge, the likelihood of a custodial sentence if convicted and the possibility of the accused being a flight risk.

Judge Mitchell refused bail and remanded the accused in custody, to appear before Killarney District Court next Tuesday, June 4th. Legal aid was granted.

Mr Mann indicated that his client would be appealing the bail refusal decision to the High Court.