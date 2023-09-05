Teenager denied bail over ‘vicious’ attack on three tourists in Temple Bar

Scott Cahill (18), of St James’s Road, Walkinstown, Dublin 12, is accused of assault causing harm to two men and robbery of a third at Fownes Street at around 10pm on August 11th. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

A teenager has been denied bail after gardaí charged him over “vicious and unprovoked” attacks on three English tourists in Temple Bar last month.

Scott Cahill (18), of St James’s Road, Walkinstown, Dublin 12, is accused of assault causing harm to two men and robbery of a third at Fownes Street at around 10pm on August 11th.

He appeared at Dublin District Court on Tuesday, but the three complainants in their twenties were not present.

Judge John King heard they were knocked or dragged on to the ground and repeatedly punched, and the accused allegedly “stamped” on one of their heads.

They had received medical attention and were taken to St James’s Hospital after the two-minute incident.

Detective Garda Derek Briereton told Judge John King that Mr Cahill made no reply when charged with the offences.

He objected to bail due to the seriousness of the incident, which had eight suspects.

Detective Garda Briereton said there was excellent quality CCTV footage of the incident, and a further violent disorder charge would be considered.

Cross-examined by defence counsel Karla Ray, the detective agreed that the video evidence would be tested later during the trial.

The garda agreed with Mr Cahill’s barrister that directions have yet to be obtained from the Director of Public Prosecutions but added, “We are making a lot of progress”.

Pleading for bail, Ms Ray asked the court to note the teen’s age and that he would abide by bail conditions, and there was no reality of witness intimidation in this case.

Closing the bail application, she said her client still had the presumption of innocence and could face a significant period in custody awaiting trial.

However, Judge King refused and remanded Mr Cahill in custody. He will face his next hearing at Cloverhill District Court on September 12th.

The accused did not address the court and was granted free legal aid.

Two teenagers were charged earlier and have separate proceedings pending before the Children’s Court because they are minors.