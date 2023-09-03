Drugs minister has ‘grave concerns’ about Virgin Media crime series featuring interview with John Gilligan

John Gilligan in a screenshot from the new Virgin Media documentary about Veronica Guerin in which he is interviewed. Photo Credit: Virgin Media

The Minister responsible for the National Drugs Strategy, Hildegarde Naughton, has said she has “grave concerns” about Virgin Media’s new series Confessions of a Crime Boss, featuring an interview Dublin drug dealer John Gilligan.

The three-part series, in which Gilligan speaks about his trial for the murder of crime journalist Veronica Guerin, begins on Monday.

Ms Naughton told RTÉ Radio 1’s This Week that she “would question the merit of programmes like this”, adding she wouldn’t be watching it herself.

“I don’t think the producers have exercised particularly good judgment by giving John Gilligan the opportunity to speak about his actions on national television,” she said.

When asked if she feels it should be broadcast, Ms Naughton said that was “a matter for the broadcaster, but I certainly will not be watching it”.

Jimmy Guerin, brother of Veronica Guerin who was murdered in a shooting by members of John Gilligan’s gang, told RTÉ Radio 1’s Justin McCarthy that he only learned Gilligan had been interviewed about his sister’s murder three weeks ago.

He said he was contacted previously by David Harvey asking him to participate in the documentary. Mr Guerin declined. He said he was unaware at the time of John Gilligan’s involvement.

Ms Guerin was working for the Sunday Independent when she was shot dead at a red traffic light on the Naas Dual Carriageway near Newlands Cross on the outskirts of Dublin on June 26th 1996. The gun used to shoot her by one of two men on a motorbike was never found.

Then Taoiseach John Bruton described her murder as an “attack on democracy”. Her assassination led to the formation of the Criminal Assets Bureau which targets organised criminals’ illegally acquired assets.

Mr Guerin said he was “horrified” when he heard Gilligan had been interviewed for the documentary.

“I found it very hard to believe that we would be giving airtime to an individual like John Gilligan and I thought it was a new low in journalism that we would allow a self-confessed wife beater, drug dealer, thug, and the man who admits that he was the leader of a gang that arranged the murder of my sister Veronica, I was absolutely horrified that he was being given airtime”.

“I believe John Gilligan is facing his trial upcoming in Spain, he could very well end up back in prison, he saw this as an opportunity to undermine a lot of gardaí, he certainly saw it as an opportunity to undermine Veronica’s memory.”

“I don’t believe that the way to portray the image of a criminal is to allow a criminal to portray that himself,” Mr Guerin said.

Mr Guerin added that he thinks it is “wholly inappropriate for this programme to be aired at all”, and said he would “very much like” for Virgin Media Television to reconsider its broadcast.

David Harvey, chief executive of Peninsula Television, who produced the series, “rejected completely the possibility that it is a glorification of John Gilligan”, when speaking to RTÉ Radio 1’s This Week.

“I think for such a significant, notorious figure to go on the record on national media at any point would be something that most organisations could not refuse the opportunity to show,” Mr Harvey said.

He added that they did not pay Gilligan “a penny” to take part in the documentary.

When asked if he saw any ethical conflict, Mr Harvey said that “to be fair, I would have more experience of dealing with Veronica Guerin than most people who are giving out about this, so obviously I did”.

“I was very fond of her and we knew each other very well, so yes, I did take a step back, but I also looked at it both as a significant piece of landmark television to get John Gilligan on to national media”.

“Secondly, we’re in the television business, so if you had a scoop like this, would you go after it?” Mr Harvey asked host, Justin McCarthy.

Mr Harvey said he had told Gilligan: “I’ve never in my experience over the many years I’ve been in this sort of television, crime television, I’ve never come across a situation where members of a gang essentially went rogue and went off and assassinated somebody on their own behalf, without the consent of the gang leader.”

“And there’s no real answer to that, really, I mean it speaks for itself, but we have not set out in any way to glorify John Gilligan,” Mr Harvey added.

He also said that he feels Gilligan is narcissistic and egotistical, and may miss the spotlight. But he said there is nothing in the series that is going to do him any good.

When asked about Veronica Guerin’s brother, Jimmy Guerin, who has called for the documentary not to be broadcast, Mr Harvey said that “Jimmy’s entitled to his opinion”.

“He’s always stood up for Veronica and I admire him for that, but it’s a piece of television, it’s a very good insight for the Irish public to see who and what John Gilligan is right from his criminal beginnings until the time post-Veronica’s assassination, when he himself was the victim of an attempted assassination, and where he is now.”

“He’s living in a small villa in a fairly remote part of Spain where he lives by gambling – allegedly,” Mr Harvey said.

Mr McCarthy also spoke to Jason O’Toole, one of the team behind the documentary series, who told him that he was surprised there was controversy and pointed out that there were other convicted criminals who have been interviewed previously by other media.

Gilligan will stand trial on Monday in Spain on drugs and weapons charges, and has been warned he faces more than eight years in jail if found guilty.

His new court date was set earlier this year after his trial was suspended last October following a no-show by his son, Darren, who is currently in prison in Spain after being held in Ireland this year on a European arrest warrant and remanded in custody following his extradition from Ireland.

The newly-scheduled trial is now due to last three days and finish on Wednesday.