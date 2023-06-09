Man arrested for offence of insider trading to appear before courts

The man is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice, Court on Friday 9th June, 2023 at 10.30 a.m.

A man arrested for the offence of insider trading is due to appear before the courts on Friday morning.

The man, who was arrested on September 13th 2022, for the offence of Insider Trading contrary to Regulation 5, European Union (Market Abuse) Regulations 2016, (S.I. No 349 of 2016), was charged by gardaí attached to the National Economic Crime bureau.

The investigation commenced following a report to the GNECB from the Central Bank of Ireland pursuant to Section 33AK of the Central Bank Act 1942.

The man was detained in September in a south Dublin Garda Station in accordance with the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

READ MORE

The extensive investigation carried out by GNECB progressed with the assistance of personnel attached to the Central Bank of Ireland.

The investigation is one of a number of ongoing investigations for market abuse at the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau.

He is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice, Court on Friday June 9th, 2023 at 10.30 a.m.

Gardaí said investigations are ongoing.