Galway man jailed for 11 years over rape and sexual assault of niece

Passing sentence on Wednesday, Ms Justice Karen O’Connor highlighted the “strength and courage displayed by the victim in making the complaint

A Galway man who was found guilty of the rape and sexual assault of his niece has been sentenced to 11 years in prison.

The Central Criminal Court previously heard that in April this year a jury found the accused, who cannot be named to protect the identity of his victim, guilty of two counts of rape, one count of anal rape and two counts of sexual assault.

The court heard that the offending took place in the west of Ireland between December 2008 and 2013, when the victim was aged between seven and 13. The accused has 12 previous convictions, including a conviction for sexual assault, for which he was sentenced to three years in prison.

Passing sentence on Wednesday, Ms Justice Karen O’Connor highlighted the “strength and courage displayed by the victim in making the complaint and following through on that complaint in circumstances where she is in a tight-knit community”.

READ MORE

The judge said the aggravating factors in this case was that the accused used “his position of dominance to carry out these offences”. He “humiliated and degraded” the girl by calling her “ugly” and told her while raping her that she “didn’t have to be ugly any more”. She said the accused took advantage of the girl’s “vulnerability”, and there was a breach of trust.

Ms Justice O’Connor said the “biggest mitigating factors is not available to him as he did not plead guilty, he continues to deny any wrongdoing, and in those circumstances, remorse does not arise”.

The judge noted the man has previous convictions for sexual offending of another child for which he was sentenced to three years in prison. She said she would take into consideration his medical conditions.

Judge O’Connor sentenced him to 11 years in prison which she backdated from when he went into custody in April of this year. She also instructed that he remain under post-release supervision for seven years.

Detective Garda Orla Keenan told Patrick Reynolds, BL, prosecuting, that the injured party and the accused lived in the same estate during the time of the offending, with the accused man living in a caravan.

The girl was taken into care in 2013 and described this day as “the best day” in her victim impact statement.

Det Gda Keenan said the offending came to light in 2017 when the injured party disclosed the abuse to social care workers while she was in foster care. An investigation began, and the girl was interviewed by specialist gardai.

In December 2018, the accused was arrested and detained. He was interviewed on four occasions.

During his interview, he offered denials and “no comment” to questions relating to the offending. The accused was found guilty by a jury of three counts of rape and two counts of sexual assault in April of this year.

A victim impact statement was read to the court by prosecuting counsel on behalf of the victim. She said “My childhood was like any other child. I was never afraid of anything until a monster destroyed me”.

“I will never get back the innocence that you took from me”. The statement also outlined that the victim had tried to take her own life, had self-harmed and that she would wish “I didn’t wake up”.