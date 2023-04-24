‘F**k off, I’m not stopping’: Man caught driving horse and cart while drunk ordered to take part in safer driving course

Judge Éiteáin Cunningham said she was recommending that Connors sit the Pro Social Driving Course and ordered him to make a €250 contribution to the cost of the course. Photograph: Collins Courts

A man who was caught driving his horse and cart to get cigarettes while drunk has been ordered to do a safer driving course.

Danny Connors (48) appeared before Letterkenny District Court in Co Donegal which heard the accused was three and a half time over the drink-driving limit.

The court heard that Connors was stopped by Gardai at 8.55am on the morning of June 20th, 2021.

Gardaí said they observed Connors come up the Port Road on what was described as “a horse-drawn carriage”.

Sgt Gerard Dalton told the court that Gda Eoin Nicholson had spoken to Connors 20 minutes previously at his address and noted that he was “highly intoxicated”.

Gardaí followed Connors, who was observed swaying on the road, Sgt Dalton said.

Connors refused to stop and continued on to Pearse Road. Connors was also shouting abuse at the time.

When ordered to stop an irate Connors told Gardaí “F**k off, I’m not stopping.”

When eventually stopped, Connors was arrested for an offence contrary to Section 6 of the Road Traffic Act, 2010.

A subsequent test showed that Connors, a 48-year-old with an address at Canal Road, Neil T Blaney Road, Letterkenny, had a reading of 177 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood.

The court heard that Connors has “a number” of previous convictions, including for a similar charge in 2018.

Connors also has previous for resisting arrest, obstructing a peace officer and a number of road traffic matters.

Judge Éiteáin Cunningham said she was recommending that Connors sit the Pro Social Driving Course and ordered him to make a €250 contribution to the cost of the course.

She adjourned the case until July 24th.