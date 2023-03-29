Principal hoped she could ‘work through’ issue with Enoch Burke before email challenge

Enoch Burke, with his mother Martina and sister Ammi leaving the High Court on Tuesday. They did not participate on Wednesday. Photograph: PA/Niall Carson

The former principal of Wilson’s Hospital School has told the High Court she regarded an email sent to her by Enoch Burke as a “significant challenge” to her request that a student be addressed by a new name and using the they pronoun.

Mr Burke had sent a number of emails to her on May 10th, 2022 in response to her request, issued to staff the following day via an email, Niamh McShane said.

She had had positive encounters with Mr Burke before concerning conflicts between his beliefs and events in the school and had initially hoped they might work through this particular matter, she said.

However, she considered one email sent by him on May 10th, 2022, in which he alleged a belief system was being forced on students and he would be taking this further, was a “significant challenge” which had to be addressed.

During a meeting involving her and others, including the school chaplain, in her office, Mr Burke described her request as a “demand” from her of all staff and students in the school and asked that her request be withdrawn.

Mr Burke had also asked the chaplain for his view. The chaplain had remarked to Mr Burke he had done a very brave thing to raise this but replied his personal view was irrelevant and the obligation was to children in the care of the school.

Everyone could see Mr Burke was upset and tense about the matter and she believed the collegiate approach at such meetings was reflected in the chaplain’s response, she said. She had told Mr Burke to come and talk to her at any time about the matter and had invited him to come and speak with her and the deputy principal.

Ms McShane has begun giving evidence in the school’s continuing action against Mr Burke in which the core issue is whether he was wrongly suspended from his teaching position in August 2022 pending a disciplinary process.

The school contends it was entitled to suspend him following “unacceptable” behaviour by him at a pubic school event in June 2022 when he publicly opposed a direction from the then school principal to address a transitioning student by their preferred name and using the pronoun they. The school claims Mr Burke “harangued” the principal.

Mr Burke, in a defence and counter-claim, denies any haranguing and any misconduct on his part and contends the entire disciplinary process should be annulled. He disputes the school’s account of events in many respects and contends his constitutional rights, including to freedom of expression and religious belief and fair procedures, have been breached.

The case had opened formally on Tuesday afternoon without Mr Burke being physically present because of his conduct in court that morning.

Mr Justice Alexander Owens, after almost two hours of persistent submissions and interruptions by Mr Burke concerning discovery issues, during which Mr Burke frequently, sometimes loudly, talked over the judge and the school’s lawyer, told him just before 1pm he was in “obvious contempt” in the face of the court.

Mr Burke was warned, unless he agreed to abide by the court’s rulings, he would not be permitted into court at 2pm but would be given a remote link to the case and could make submissions via that. When Mr Burke failed to agree, the case proceeded at 2pm without him being physically present.

In response to Mr Burke’s allegations that solicitors for the school had “tampered” with documents discovered by it, the judge ruled there was no evidence to support such claims. He noted the school was prepared to address the discovery issues raised by Mr Burke.

On Wednesday, the judge sat at 9.30am but, due to uncertainty whether Mr Burke knew about the earlier starting time, he deferred the hearing to 11am. Just after 11am, there was no appearance by Mr Burke in court or via remote link.

The judge gave him another 15 minutes to join the hearing. After that time elapsed, Alex White SC, for the school, said it had sent an email to Mr Burke about the matter but had received no response.

After the judge directed the case should proceed, Mr White outlined steps by the school to address the discovery complaints from Mr Burke. Counsel said, despite the school’s view certain material sought by Mr Burke is irrelevant to the case or covered by privilege, it would discover that material. The school objected to discovery of some redacted material from minutes of the school board of management on grounds it concerned other matters not relevant to the case but would make the redactions available for inspection by the court and discover them if the judge considered the redacted material was relevant, he added.

Resuming his opening of the case, Mr Connaughton submitted the school has complied with the relevant department of education circular in its conduct of the disciplinary process and there was no breach of Mr Burke’s rights. Mr Burke’s single-mindedness is such that it is utterly devoid of any recognition there can be a view other than his.

Mr Burke remains on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of his separate appeal, before a three-person independent panel, against a notice of dismissal served on him on January 20th last, counsel noted.