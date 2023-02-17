Boy (15) settles case for €200,000 over alleged injuries from cast fitted too tightly

Isaac Keniry needed the cast fitted as he had a curvature of the spine due to his genetic disability, his counsel said. Photograph: Dave Meehan

A 15-year-old boy who suffered a pressure sore after a body cast was allegedly fixed too tightly has settled a High Court action for €200,000.

Isaac Keniry, from Dungourney, Co Cork, is profoundly disabled and requires 24-hour care due to a rare genetic condition.

It was claimed that after the cast was put on under general anaesthetic at Our Lady’s Hospital, Crumlin, Dublin, the boy was discharged but days later his family noticed blood and pus under the cast.

His counsel, Hugh O’Keeffe SC, instructed by Cian O’Carroll solicitors, told the court it was their case that the cast “was put on too tightly” and he suffered a pressure sore and a significant infection.

He said Isaac needed the cast as he had a curvature of the spine due to his genetic disability. He said the boy has been left with thin skin after the pressure sore.

The settlement was reached after mediation. All the claims were denied.

Isaac, through his father Ned Keniry, sued the Children’s Health Board as a result of the cast procedure at Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital, Crumlin, Dublin.

It was claimed that on September 14th, 2017, Isaac was admitted to the hospital for the application of a body cast under general anaesthetic. He was noted as having reddening of the skin following the procedure but he was discharged from hospital, it was claimed.

Eleven days later, his father contacted the hospital to report he had discovered blood and pus under the cast. He was advised to attend the emergency department at Cork University Hospital where the cast was removed and a deep open sore which was 1.5 inches in diameter was discovered.

The boy spent four days in hospital for treatment for a pressure sore which included intravenous antibiotics.

It was claimed there was a failure to ensure there was adequate padding in place to protect the boy’s skin and a failure to recognise Isaac was suffering from a pressure sore.

Isaac suffered a deep wound infection, severe pain and sepsis and required a prolonged course of intravenous antibiotics, it was claimed.

He also needed ongoing treatment to the wound following his discharge from Cork University Hospital.

Approving the case, Mr Justice Paul Coffey said the settlement was fair and reasonable.