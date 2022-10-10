Gerard Hutch due back before Special Criminal Court today for update on murder trial

Photograph shows members of the Garda Public Order Unit at the Special Criminal Court last Monday October 3rd, when Gerry Hutch’s trial was adjourned . PIC: Collins Courts

Gerard Hutch is due back before the Special Criminal Court today for an update concerning a likely hearing date for his trial for the murder of David Byrne in Dublin’s Regency Hotel more than six years ago.

The trial was due to open last week but was adjourned until today in the wake of the decision of his co-accused, Jonathan Dowdall, just days earlier to plead guilty to a lesser charge of facilitating the murder by making a room at the hotel available to a criminal gang on the day before the murder. Mr Dowdall’s father Patrick also pleaded guilty to the same charge.

On the morning of October 3rd last, the Special Criminal Court heard Jonathan Dowdall was prepared to testify at Mr Hutch’s trial and was being assessed for the State’s witness security programme.

The court heard submissions concerning the sentencing of the Dowdalls before adjourned its sentencing decision to October 17th.

On the afternoon of October 3rd, when Mr Hutch’s trial was scheduled to open before a different Special Criminal Court, that court agreed, in light of the developments earlier, to adjourn it until today.

The adjournment was sought by the prosecution and consented to by the defence.

Brendan Grehan SC, for Mr Hutch, said the developments involving the Dowdalls had resulted in a “significant reappraisal” of the defence strategy and substantial additional disclosure from the prosecution was required.

Mr Grehan said Mr Hutch had been in custody for more than a year now and is anxious that the trial gets underway as soon as possible.

As well as adjourning the trial of Mr Hutch, the court adjourned the trial of two other men, 59-year-old Paul Murphy, of Cabra Road, Dublin, and 50-year-old Jason Bonney, of Portmarnock, Dublin, on charges of facilitating the murder by providing motor vehicles to the criminal organisation who allegedly carried it out.

At the request of Sean Gillane SC, for the prosecution, a nolle prosequi (no prosecution) was entered by the court in relation to the murder charge against Mr Dowdall.

David Byrne, aged 34, was shot dead at the hotel on the Swords Road on the evening of February 5th 2016 when a number of men entered the premises during a boxing weigh-in.