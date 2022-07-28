Man sentenced to 17 years in prison for coercive control and rape

A man who raped, assaulted and coercively controlled a woman in the course of a six week relationship has been jailed for 17 years.

On various occasions Dean Ward (36), of Ballintlea, Hollyfort, Gorey, Co Wexford, sprayed Mace into Sinéad O’Neill’s face, tied her up, choked her and then raped her, threatened her with a hammer and punched her in the face. He controlled her access to friends and family, took over her online banking and monitoring her whereabouts and her mobile phone and removed her contraceptive device as she slept.

At the Central Criminal Court on Thursday morning Justice Kerida Naidoo suspended the final year of an 18 year sentence for the most serious rape offence. He imposed a four year term, to run concurrently, for an offence of coercive control, which has a maximum sentence of five years.

Speaking outside court, Ms O’Neill, from Killybegs, Co Donegal, who waived her anonymity, said she felt stuck in fear but that she received “amazing support” from the moment she reached out to gardaí for help.

[ Coercive control victim tells court ‘it only took him six weeks to destroy me’ ]

She said she hoped that her case would encourage anyone in an abusive relationship to seek help and confide in somebody. She said she believed that by getting Ward locked up she has saved other women from a similar ordeal.

Ward was previously jailed for four years for falsely imprisoning and assaulting a young mother in November 2015. Ward and that woman had met on the the internet dating website Plenty of Fish and Ward attack her on their third date in the woman’s own home.

Garda Superintendent Karen Duffy said the offence of coercive control is a relatively new one and she would encourage any women or men in an abusive relationship to come to gardaí.

Ward, also known as Dean Alexander Fowkes, used a different name on first meeting Ms O’Neill. He was convicted following a trial earlier this year of four counts of assault, false imprisonment, making a threat to kill, two counts of production of articles, three counts of rape and coercive control on dates between June 11th and July 17th, 2019.

The offences occurred over the course of a six week period between Ms O’Neill meeting Ward for the first time in May 2109 and his arrest by armed gardaí at her home in July 2019. Ward does not accept the verdict of the jury and continues to maintain his innocence. He has been in custody since his arrest on July 17th, 2019.

Mr Justice Naidoo noted that the rapes took place in a controlling relationship and that consent was not freely given. He said the woman’s acquiescence to sexual intercourse was secured by fear in circumstances where she was subjected to force before the rape or fear as a result of the cumulative effect of Ward’s behaviour over time.

He said the first offence of rape was aggravated by violence and extreme degradation. After a row Ward had broken into Ms O’Neill’s home, punched her in the face and told he was going to kill her.

He took her upstairs and pulled out a knife which he used to cut up a towel and then he used the shreds to tie her up and began choking her from behind. Justice Naidoo said Ms O’Neill believed she was going to die. Ward then raped her.

Justice Naidoo set a headline sentence of 18 years for this offence, the most serious of all the offending. He said there was virtually no mitigation but he suspended one year on condition that Ward obey the instructions of the Probation Service after his release.

He imposed lesser sentences on the other offences, all of which to run concurrently.