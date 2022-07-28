‘I felt helpless but there is support’: Sinéad O’Neill speaks outside court after sentencing of Dean Ward

A woman who was raped, assaulted and coercively controlled by a man in the course of a six week relationship has expressed relief after her abuser was jailed for 17 years on Thursday, and she praised the Garda for its “amazing” response to her case.

“I think it’s very important for women to know that the service is out there, that they are not going to be turned away or doubted in what they are going through,” Sinéad O’Neill told reporters outside the Central Criminal Court following the jailing of Dean Ward (36) of Ballintlea, Hollyfort, Gorey, Co Wexford.

On various occasions Ward sprayed mace into Ms O’Neill’s face, tied her up, choked her and then raped her, threatened her with a hammer and punched her in the face.

[ Man sentenced to 17 years in prison for coercive control and rape ]

Ms O’Neill, from Killybegs, Co Donegal, said she decided to go public with her ordeal to empower other victims of domestic violence to come forward.

“I am relieved justice was done today, and I can now try and move on with my life. In my case, it took six weeks for this man to take away all my independence, dignity, and control of my life.

“I felt helpless, but I now know there is a lot of support out there for women in these situations, and I would like to say to any woman in a similar situation, please reach out because the support is there.”

She said she had initially been fearful of coming forward. “You won’t ever fully comprehend it until you are in the situation yourself, and especially if your children are threatened in the course of it; the fear just completely debilitates you,” she said.

Ms O’Neill said the response from the Garda when she came forward was “amazing” and she “could not have asked for better”. She added: “They responded right away. They never doubted me.

“What had happened during the course of the six weeks was so harrowing. If you see it on paper – although it happened to me – when I’m reading it didn’t look like something that could actually happen. So, I was nervous about that, but it worked out well.”

Also speaking outside court, Garda Supt Karen Duffy of Ballyshannon Garda Station appealed to other victims to come forward.

“Firstly I would like to compliment the victim for reporting this horrendous crime to An Garda Síochána,” she said. “What happened to this victim of crime was horrendous.

“I would also like to thank the Garda investigation team for their commitment and dedication in carrying out this very complex and thorough investigation which involved relatively new legislation.

“Finally, I would like to encourage any victim of crime including domestic violence, sexual assault, or coercive control to come forward to An Garda Síochána.”

* Dublin Rape Crisis Centre runs a 24-hour national helpline at 1800-778888, and for emergency cases the Garda can be contacted at 999 or 112