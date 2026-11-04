Man (20s) arrested after €2.5m in cocaine, guns and ammunition found

A submachine gun (above) was among items seized during the Garda operation. Photograph: Garda Press Office

A man in his 20s has been arrested in connection with the seizure of a submachine gun, two pistols, ammunition and €2.5 million worth of cocaine in Dublin’s north inner city on Monday.

He is being held at a Garda station in the Dublin region under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007, gardaí said on Wednesday morning.

Two men, aged in their 30s, and a woman (20s) were previously arrested. The woman and one of the men have been released while the other man remains in custody.

Gardaí said a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.