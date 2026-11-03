Three arrested as guns and cocaine valued at €2.5m seized in Dublin city centre

Two men and a woman were arrested following an early-morning raid by the Garda on Monday. A submachine gun (above) was among items seized during the Garda operation. Photograph: Garda Press Office

A woman and two men have been arrested in Dublin city centre in connection with the seizure of a submachine gun, two pistols and cocaine worth about €2.5 million.

The Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) carried out the operation in Dublin’s north inner city in the early hours of Monday morning.

Two men, both in their 30s, and a woman (20s) were arrested on organised crime charges, under section 72 of the Criminal Justice Act 2006.

They were taken to a Dublin Garda station, where they can be held for a week.

Gardaí also found a number of mobile phones in the raid, which they are hoping will connect the gang to a wider drugs operation.

One of the weapons found by the Garda after an early-morning raid on Monday

The Garda said its investigation into the gang was continuing.

Two men and a woman were arrested on organised crime charges following an early morning raid by the Garda on Monday.

Separately, gardaí found cannabis with an estimated value of €784,000 after stopping and searching a car in Clonshaugh and conducting a subsequent search of a house in Coolock.

A woman (20s) was arrested at the house. She is being detained at a Dublin Garda station under section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.