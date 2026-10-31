Man aims firearm at gardaí following chase through Dublin city centre

A man aimed a firearm at gardaí following a pursuit through Dublin city centre in the early hours of Saturday morning.

While on active patrol on Abbey Street shortly before 5am, gardaí observed a male cyclist acting suspiciously.

When gardaí attempted to engage with him, the cyclist fled and was pursued by two uniformed gardaí and a trainee garda.

Having apprehended the individual, a struggle broke out, during which one of the gardaí was assaulted, receiving minor injuries.

In the course of the altercation, the suspect produced a firearm and aimed it at the gardaí, forcing them to seek cover.

The male subsequently discarded the firearm into the river Liffey as he fled from the scene.

A magazine from the weapon was recovered and will be sent for forensic examination. Preliminary examination of the magazine indicates the weapon is a “realistic imitation firearm”, a Garda spokesman said.

Searches of the area and the river are ongoing to recover the firearm.

Speaking on Saturday, Garda Commissioner Justin Kelly said: “I want to commend the bravery of all the Garda involved.

“This incident demonstrates once again the potential dangers that our members face every day they put on their uniform and go out to work.

“It is also another in a long line of examples of how gardaí regularly go above and beyond in fulfilling our mission of keeping people safe.”

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward.

They are also appealing to those with camera footage – including motorists with dashcam recordings – who were in the areas of Abbey Street, Jervis Street, the Quays and Temple Bar between 4.45am and 5.15am to make this footage available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Store Street Garda station on 01 666 8000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.