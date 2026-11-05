Europe

Finland court convicts Russian captain, Azerbaijani crew member over Baltic cable damage

Ship ​dragged anchor chain and anchor shank ​along seabed for about 130km, court told

​The cargo ship Fitburg in Kirkkonummi harbour, Finland. Photograph: Roni Rekomaa/Lehtikuva via AP
​The cargo ship Fitburg in Kirkkonummi harbour, Finland. Photograph: Roni Rekomaa/Lehtikuva via AP
Thu Nov 05 2026 - 13:352 MIN READ

A Finnish court on Thursday jailed the Russian captain and an Azerbaijani crew member of ​the cargo ship Fitburg for aggravated sabotage over damage to two subsea telecommunications cables in the Gulf of Finland last year.

Finland seized the vessel on December 31st in the Gulf of Finland while ​it was en route from Russia to Israel, on suspicion that it had damaged cables running ⁠from Helsinki to Estonia.

The Helsinki district court sentenced the captain to three years and ‌six ‌months ​in prison and the crew member to two years and 10 months. It said in a statement the two ⁠acted intentionally when the ship ​dragged an anchor chain and anchor shank ​along the seabed for about 130km.

Finland has intensified efforts to protect ‌its undersea infrastructure following a number ​of incidents affecting cables and pipelines in the Baltic Sea since 2022, including a ⁠vessel-boarding drill it conducted in ⁠September.

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The captain will ​appeal the verdict, while the crew member has not yet decided whether to do so, their respective lawyers said.

The court also ordered the two defendants to jointly pay about €1.9 million in damages, and ordered the captain to pay about €85,000 more, the verdict showed.

The seized vessel, sailing under Saint Vincent and the Grenadines’ flag, was en route from the ‌Russian port of ⁠St Petersburg to Israel at the time of the incident. The ship has since been released.

The defendants, who have remained in Finland subject ‌to travel bans, have denied any wrongdoing and have challenged Finland’s jurisdiction in the case.

The 14 crew ​members of the vessel were nationals of Russia, Georgia, ​Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan, investigators have said. – Reuters

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