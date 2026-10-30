Archbishop accuses Enoch Burke of assaulting him during confrontation in Armagh

A still image from a video posted by Josiah Burke showing his brother Enoch Burke confronting Church of Ireland Archbishop John McDowell

The Church of Ireland Archbishop of Armagh John McDowell said he would co-operate with the Police Service of Northern Ireland investigation into an alleged assault against him by Enoch Burke.

Burke, who has spent 700 days in jail in the Republic for defying several court orders to stay away from Wilson’s Hospital School, where he used to teach, is seen in a video posted by his family apparently grabbing McDowell by the sleeves and blocking his way.

The incident occurred in the grounds of St Patrick’s Cathedral in Armagh town on Thursday. A video of the incident was posted by the Burke family on social media.

In a statement, the Church of Ireland accused Burke of haranguing and obstructing the archbishop on cathedral grounds. It said members of the Burke family confronted McDowell following a funeral for a local rector, Reverend Bill Atkins, who died suddenly last week.

“It is a matter of deep concern and sadness that the Burke family considered this was an appropriate occasion to confront the archbishop in a particularly hostile and aggressive manner,” it said.

“No respect was shown for the occasion or the sanctity of the cathedral grounds. Entry on to the See House property, which is a private residence, is a further concern. Archbishop McDowell, other members of the church who were present, and the church’s authorities, will assist with the PSNI’s enquiries.”

Wilson’s Hospital School is under the patronage of the Church of Ireland.

“I have languished in a prison cell for upholding the Church of Ireland ethos and for refusing to forsake scriptural truth. What do you have to say about it?” Enoch Burke tells the archbishop while continuing to hold on to his sleeve.

The archbishop says to Burke: “If you keep assaulting me, I’m going to go the police.”

Burke then appears to obstruct McDowell on several occasions as the archbishop attempts to enter the parochial house in the grounds of the cathedral.

Burke continues to shout insults even after the door is shut behind him.

The PSNI confirmed it was investigating a report of an alleged assault on a member of the clergy.

“Police inquiries are ongoing,” a spokesperson added.

Wilson’s Hospital School suspended and later dismissed Burke over his conduct towards its then-principal, Niamh McShane, at a school religious event in June 2022.

The confrontation arose in circumstances where McShane had earlier directed teachers to address a student by a new name and with the pronouns “they” and “them”.

Burke was formally dismissed from his position at the school in May for gross misconduct. He maintains he was not validly dismissed and continues to seek his reinstatement through the courts.

Burke, an evangelical Christian, claims this request went against his religious beliefs.

When he continued to trespass at the school following his suspension, the school sought court orders banning Burke from the premises.

Burke has already spent more than 700 days in prison in different spells for his breaches of the order banning him from the school, made more than three years ago by Judge Alexander Owens. He was most recently released from prison in July.

Earlier this month, High Court judge Brian Cregan ordered the sequestration of a car used to transport Burke to the gates of the Co Westmeath school and to order his immediate arrest and return to Mountjoy Prison if he is seen outside the gates again.

Burke has not returned to Wilson’s Hospital School since that court order was made.

At a High Court hearing on Thursday, Burke was ordered to pay €30,000 in fines arising from his trespassing since the start of the school year in August. This brings the total owed by Burke in court fines arising from his contempt to more than €238,000.

Burke has not paid anything towards these fines, the court heard.