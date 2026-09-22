Operation targeting organised crime removes guns and ammunition from Limerick streets

Limerick gardaí took four guns, ammunition and drugs off the streets in planned operations targeting local organised crime groups.

The separate Garda operations on Monday and Tuesday, led by the Limerick Divisional Drugs Unit, yielded the recovery of more than €400,000 of suspected cocaine and cannabis jellies, four firearms, bullets, and more than €9,000 in cash.

Gardaí raided a house in the city on Tuesday where they recovered the firearms and suspected cannabis edibles valued at more than €127,000, as well as suspected cocaine worth approximately €4,500 and a quantity of cash.

A man in his 60s, arrested in connection with the seizure of the guns, ammunition and drugs on Tuesday, was being detained in custody.

Meanwhile, gardaí were also questioning a man in his 20s in connection with a seizure on Monday of €275,000 worth of suspected cocaine and cash at a house at Stenson Park, Farranshone, on the outskirts of the city.

Drugs seized in both raids will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

The Limerick DDU was assisted by other regional and local Garda units “as part of investigations into the sale and supply of drugs in the region” in respect of the two search operations.

Drugs, particularly cocaine and crack cocaine, have engulfed communities across the city and county, said Sinn Féin TD Maurice Quinlivan.

He welcomed recent news that a former crack cocaine den, located in the St Mary’s Park estate, had been taken into ownership by Limerick City and County Council.

The local authority confirmed it had lodged plans to develop the house and two adjoining properties, also taken into ownership by the local authority, into a base for children’s charity Barnardos.