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The United States banned Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas from attending the United Nations General Assembly high-level week in New York for the second year running. But Gaza was still on everyone’s lips.

The enduring shame of Gaza

For Donald Trump, the ceasefire he brokered in Gaza last year was just one in a succession of achievements to brag about in his speech to the UN on Tuesday. But other speakers at the start of high-level week identified Israel’s ongoing killing of Palestinians in Gaza and ethnic cleansing in the West Bank as an affront to the UN and its founding principles.

Brazil is, by tradition, the first member state to speak every year and Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said that Israel’s actions in the West Bank were making a two-state solution increasingly unviable.

“Yasser Arafat and Yitzhak Rabin were statesmen. They challenged the past to envision a future of peace. They were defeated by hatred,” he said.

“Generations of Palestinians will carry the pain and trauma left by the genocide of women and children perpetrated by the Netanyahu government in Gaza.”

Emmanuel Macron, making his last appearance before the body as French president, dismissed Trump’s claim to have secured peace in Gaza, pointing out that it had done little to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid.

“Some boast of a supposed peace. But that peace has not reopened humanitarian access for a single second. Are we simply to stand by and watch this spectacle that should shame us all?” he said.

The most blistering speech came from Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who described Gaza as a concentration camp and the world’s biggest children’s cemetery, prompting the Israeli delegation to walk out. He condemned the US decision to prevent the Palestinian president from coming to New York but said Turkey would be a voice for Palestinians, pointing out that more than 1,500 people have been killed in Gaza since the ceasefire.

“Today, Gaza is not only the world’s largest graveyard for children, it is also the place with the highest rate of child amputations in the world. Gaza has become the most inhumane and shameful concentration camp of our time,” he said.

“We are faced with a genocidal mindset that can never get enough of killing. We are faced with an extremely serious situation. No one with a sense of humanity, mercy or compassion, no one guided by justice and conscience, can possibly remain indifferent to this picture.”

While Erdogan was speaking in New York, Israel’s defence minister, Israel Katz, was telling a military memorial ceremony in Jerusalem on Tuesday that he would drive a million people out of Gaza city if Hamas took a single Israeli hostage. Katz, who claimed to have intelligence about a plan to kidnap Israelis, directed his threat to Iran and Turkey as well as Hamas.

“I warn the terror organisation and its supporters, from Iran to Erdogan: if even one Israeli soldier or civilian is kidnapped, the entire Gaza City’s ... one million residents will be evacuated southward,” he said.

“This is the language that the jihadist terror organisations in Gaza and Lebanon understand, and this is the language we speak: evacuating the population, destroying the infrastructure and taking the territory.”

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