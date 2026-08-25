Teenage cyclist dies in hit-and-run in Co Meath

The road at Nugentstown remains closed with diversions in place. File image. Photograph: Collins

A teenager has died following a hit-and-run in Co Meath on Tuesday.

The crash, which took place at Nugentstown, Kells, Co Meath, at about 8.05pm, involved a van and a cyclist.

The cyclist, a male aged in his late teens, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has been taken to the mortuary at Our Lady’s Hospital, Navan, where a postmortem is expected to take place.

The van failed to remain at the scene.

The coroner has been notified and the road remains closed with local diversions in place.

An Garda Síochána is appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Anyone who may have been travelling in the area of Nugentstown on Tuesday between 7.30pm and 8.30pm and who may have camera footage, including dashcam or mobile phone recordings, is asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kells Garda station on 046 928 0820, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.