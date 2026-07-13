Crime & Law

E-scooter driver dies following crash in Galway

Man involved in single-vehicle incident at about 8.30pm on Friday in Salthill area

23/08/'19 Gardai examine the scene tof a fatal collision between a motorcycle and a male pedestrian in his 50s on the Malahide Road this afternoon. The pedestrian was killed in the incident and the motorcyclist was taken to hospital with minor injuries....Picture Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin
Gardaí have appealed for witnesses.
Kitty Holland
Mon Jul 13 2026 - 17:421 MIN READ

A man in his 40s has died following an e-scooter crash on Friday.

Gardaí in Galway have issued a fresh witness appeal following the death in the city.

The man was involved in a single-vehicle incident at about 8.30pm on Friday in the Salthill area.

It occurred on the R336 outside the former Spinnaker House hotel.

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The e-scooter rider was removed from the scene for treatment of serious injuries at University Hospital Galway. He has since died.

An examination of the scene was carried out by Garda technical staff.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the crash to come forward.

Road users who were travelling on the R336 near the former Spinnaker House hotel between 8:15pm and 9pm on Friday, July 10th, and who may have camera footage, are asked to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bóthar na Trá/Salthill Garda station on 091-514720, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666111, or any Garda station.

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Kitty Holland

Kitty Holland

Kitty Holland is Social Affairs Correspondent of The Irish Times