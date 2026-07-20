Man (29) charged with dangerous driving in connection with Skerries public order incident

Gardaí responded to a public order incident at Harbour Road in Skerries, Co Dublin, on Saturday evening.

A 29-year-old man has been charged with dangerous driving in connection with an incident of public disorder in north Co Dublin in which a car was driven at several people.

Four people, including three teenagers, were injured in the incident in Skerries on Saturday night.

Seán McGlone, with an address at Beechwood Drive, Marley’s Lane, Drogheda, Co Louth, was arrested on suspicion of endangerment at his home at 6pm on Sunday.

Gda Ultan McElroy told the court that McGlone was charged with dangerous driving shortly after 10pm at Balbriggan Garda station and made no reply.

The accused’s barrister, Pearse Collins, made an application for bail, and McElroy said they had mostly agreed upon “strict bail conditions”.

Judge Stephanie Coggins ordered bail subject to several conditions.

McGlone must sign on at Drogheda Garda station three times each week, stay out of Skerries and Balbriggan, have no contact with any witnesses or people involved in the incident, and must not consume alcohol. No curfew was requested.

McGlone, who drives vans for a living and makes about €700 per week, was granted bail on a bond of €5,000 with an initial cash lodgement of €1,000.

Gardaí said they had responded to a public order incident at Harbour Road, Skerries, on Saturday night.

They said three teenagers, two female and one male, were taken to Beaumont Hospital for treatment with “non-life-threatening injuries”.

A fourth male was later reported to have been injured.

McGlone will appear before the court again on September 23rd.