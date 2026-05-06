Boy (15) among three people arrested over bomb attack on Lurgan police station

PSNI officers search outside the police station in Lurgan, Co Armagh following an incident in March. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

A teenager is among three people who have been arrested by police investigating an attempted bomb attack on Lurgan police station.

Dissident republicans have been blamed for the incident in March which saw a food delivery driver hijacked and forced to drive a “crude but viable” device to the Co Armagh town’s police station.

The PSNI said they have arrested a 15-year-old boy and a 48-year-old man under the Terrorism Act.

They have also arrested a 39-year-old woman on suspicion of perverting the course of justice, obstructing police and assisting an offender.

All three were arrested in the Lurgan area, where a number of searches remain ongoing. – PA