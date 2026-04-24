Man and woman arrested after two gardaí assaulted in Co Donegal

Two people have been arrested after two gardaí were assaulted in Letterkenny. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

A man and woman have been arrested after two gardaí were assaulted in Co Donegal.

The man, aged in his 30s, allegedly assaulted the gardaí after they were called to attend a premises on the Neil T Blaney Road in Letterkenny at about 3pm on Thursday.

The man and woman, also aged in her 30s, were arrested and detained under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 in a Garda station in Donegal.

The two male gardaí were treated in hospital and have been discharged, a Garda spokesperson said on Friday morning.

“An Garda Síochána is providing peer support to the injured gardaí,” the spokesperson said, adding investigations are ongoing.

The man remains in custody, while the woman has been released and charged. She is due to appear before Letterkenny District Court in May.