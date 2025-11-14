Crime & Law

Two men arrested over suspected racist attack on Indian man in Dublin

Victim was on his way to a religious service when he was set upon, beaten, stabbed, stripped and robbed by a gang

Members of the Indian Irish community and others protest outside Department of Justice on St Stephens Green in July in the aftermath of the attack on an Indian man in Tallaght, Co Dublin. Photograph: Alan Betson
Two people have been arrested in connection with a suspected racist attack on an Indian man in Tallaght in July.

The man, who is in his 40s, was attacked at Parkhill Lawns, Kilnamanagh, Dublin 24 on July 19th.

The victim, the father of an infant child who had just arrived in Ireland to take up a tech role with Amazon, was on his way to a religious service when he was set upon, beaten, stabbed, stripped and robbed by a gang.

Gardaí arrested a man in his 30s and a male juvenile teen on Friday morning. They are being held under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Garda stations in South Dublin.

