Have you ever been subject to a scam call?

Investigation involving leaked phone records and scam operators’ internal documents show how 200 Irish people lost hundreds of thousands of euro

Thu Oct 16 2025 - 11:32

An investigation by the The Irish Times has shown scam call centres are paying up to €1,200 per person for the contact details of potential Irish victims.

Leaked phone records and scam operators’ internal documents detailed how 200 Irish people lost hundreds of thousands of euro.

Scam callers can impact anyone in Irish society and we’d like to hear of your experiences.

Have you had any problems with scammers? Were you ever the subject of a scam call?

How far did the scam go? When did you become aware that it was a scam?

You can let us know what you think using the form below. Please limit your submissions to 400 words or less. Please include a phone number for verification purposes only. If you would prefer to remain anonymous, please indicate this in your submission – we will keep your name and contact details confidential.

We will curate a selection of submissions for an article but please note we may not publish every submission we receive.

