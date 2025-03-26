Man loses part of arm in Tallaght explosion

An army explosive ordnance disposal robot at the scene after a man was injured in an explosion at a house in Tallaght, Dublin. Photograph: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin.

A Dublin man has lost much of his arm after an improvised explosive device denotated inside a house in Tallaght.

Gardaí believe the device, understood to be a pipe bomb, detonated accidently as the man was handling it.

One line of inquiry is that the man was manufacturing the bomb on behalf of organised criminals, including those involved in drug debt intimidation.

Gardaí have seized a number of items from the house as part of their investigation.

READ MORE

The explosion occurred on Wednesday morning in the Killinarden area in Dublin 24. The man, who is aged in his 50s, was rushed to Tallaght University Hospital with serious injuries.

He underwent emergency surgery in an attempt to save as much of his arm as possible. The injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

The Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Unit also deployed to the scene along with emergency services to deal with an potentially dangerous unexploded material.

“A man, aged in his 50s, has been removed from the scene to Tallaght Hospital to be treated for injuries believed to be serious but non-life threatening,” gardaí said in a statement.

“The Army EOD Unit and the Garda Technical Bureau are currently examining the scene.”