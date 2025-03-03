Police arrest second man as part of Dungannon murder investigation

Police in Northern Ireland have appealed for anyone with relevant information to come forward

Police investigating the murder of a man in Co Tyrone have made a second arrest.

The victim, who is aged in his 70s, was found with serious injuries at a flat in the Corrainey Park area of Dungannon on Thursday night. He died a short time later.

A man, aged 30, has been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, including murder.

Another 30-year-old man arrested on Saturday also remains in police custody.

Detective chief inspector Kerrie Foreman said Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) officers are “continuing to investigate this tragic death”.

She appealed to anyone who believes they have information that could assist police with their investigation to phone 101, quoting reference number 1576. – PA