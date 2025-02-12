Have Your Say: Did you experience child sexual abuse by the Jesuits?

Jesuits abuse scandal: The names of 15 Jesuits credibly accused of child abuse in Ireland over the last 70 years have been published. Image: Paul Scott

The names of 15 Irish Jesuits credibly accused of child abuse over the past 70 years were published by the congregation on Wednesday. It follows an investigation into the files of 37 deceased Jesuit priests or brothers who had been the subject of child sexual abuse complaints over those decades. To date, around 160 people have contacted the Jesuits directly with allegations of abuse by members of the congregation.

If you who experienced such abuse from a Jesuit priest or brother we would be interested in hearing from you. You can share your story using the form below. A selection of responses may be published in an article. Respondents will be contacted by an Irish Times reporter.

Sexual Abuse Support Services

National Sexual Violence HelplineTelephone: 1800 778 888

Towards Healing: The Towards Healing Counselling and Support Service provides support and counselling for adult men and women who have experienced physical, emotional, sexual abuse or neglect in childhood, perpetrated by a priest, brother, religious sister, or volunteer or employee of the Catholic Church. Relatives of survivors of abuse are also supported.

Website: www.towardshealing.ie

Helpline: 1800 303416 (Rep of Ireland)

Northern Ireland Helpline: 08001026172

Hearing Impaired Text Line Number: 089 4556422

*Note: This service is funded by the Catholic Church in Ireland. However, Towards Healing is independent of the church in relation to its policies, procedures and the manner in which the service is provided.