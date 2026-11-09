Grandchildren of deceased pensioner tell killer he stole their sense of security

Sean Harding (32) was found not guilty of murder but guilty of the manslaughter of Timothy 'Teddy' Murnane at his home in Tipperary town on September 12th, 2025. Photograph: RIP.ie

A woman whose 80-year-old father died from injuries suffered in a confrontation with a burglar at his home has said the damage to his face was “so severe” he was “unrecognisable”.

Last Friday, Sean Harding (32) was found not guilty of murder but guilty of the manslaughter of Timothy “Teddy” Murnane at his home on St Michael’s Avenue, Tipperary town, on September 12th, 2025.

A jury at the Central Criminal Court in Cork heard that Murnane had gone out to his garage after hearing a noise.

His wife, Margaret, found him unconscious and bloodied on the ground.

The retired bus driver suffered multiple bruises and abrasions to his face, neck and chest, as well as a fractured skull and bleeding to the brain. He died in hospital two days later.

Harding of Marian Terrace, Tipperary town, denied murder but pleaded guilty to manslaughter and to three burglary charges.

On Monday in Cork, the victim impact statement of Margaret Murnane was handed over to Judge Siobhan Lankford for her consideration.

Rachel O’Dwyer, his daughter, said she could only recognise her father from his tattoo. When she closes her eyes at night, images of the injuries sustained by her father often flashed into her head.

Patrick Murnane, his son, said that his “gentle soul of a father” had had his life ended in a violent manner. He said he would “never have an ounce of forgiveness” for Harding.

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Another son, Timothy Murnane, who lives in Canada, said his parents had planned to surprise him by travelling to see him for Christmas in 2025. He said his father was deprived of the opportunity to see his grandchildren grow up.

Trinity Murnane said her grandfather was a “gentle soul” and that she yearned for “one more conversation or one more hug”.

Victim impact statements were also made by his grandchildren, Colin and Aoife, who said Harding had stolen their sense of security.

Sentencing will be imposed in the case on December 14th. Harding has 141 previous convictions.

Defending barrister Dean Kelly said his client was the “black sheep” in a decent, hardworking family. He said he deeply regretted his actions.