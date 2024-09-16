Man arrested over fatal shooting of Cormac Berkeley in 2022

Cormac Berkeley (inset) was shot dead outside his house at Harelawn Park in Clondalkin on the evening of December 5th, 2022. Photographs: Collins/rip.ie

A man has been arrested as part of an investigation into a fatal shooting in west Dublin nearly two years ago.

Cormac Berkeley (30s) was shot multiple times while in his car outside his house at Harelawn Park in Clondalkin on the evening of December 5th, 2022.

The father-of-two was treated at the scene but later pronounced dead.

Gardaí said they arrested a man in his 30s on Monday morning and are detaining him at a Dublin station under section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act.

READ MORE

They are appealing for anyone with information about the incident to contact them at Lucan Garda station on 01 666 7300 or the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111.

The victim had links to the drugs trade in the Clondalkin area. He had several serious convictions and had served time in prison.

Gardaí had previously warned him there was a threat to his life.

He was originally from the Tallaght area but had been living in Clondalkin for some time.