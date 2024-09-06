More than 25,000 bike thefts reported to gardaí since 2019

Úna Morrison, chair of Dublin Cycling Campaign, says cyclists see bike theft as 'a big risk'

More than 25,000 bicycle thefts have been reported to gardaí since 2019, according to official data, but cycling campaigners estimate that three quarters of victims do not report their losses.

Central Statistics Office figures show 24,449 bicycle thefts were recorded on An Garda Síochána’s Pulse system between 2019 and last year. Gardaí received reports of a further 1,397 thefts between January to May of this year, according to figures published on the force’s website.

The number of thefts reported has decreased slightly since 2019, when 5,267 cases were recorded. This fell to 5,250 in 2020 with 4,706 reported in 2021, 4,739 in 2022 and a further 4,487 last year.

However, cycling campaigners estimate that around 20,000 bikes are stolen each year in Dublin alone, with just one in four victims estimated to report their losses to gardaí.

“There’s a massive underreporting because people don’t believe anything is going to be done about their bike being stolen,” said Dublin Cycling Campaign chair Úna Morrison.

While some people do report for insurance purposes, Ms Morrison said many cyclists believe their cases will not be taken seriously.

She said the rate of bike theft has become a constant worry for cyclists. The issue disproportionately impacts those on lower incomes, she said, given cycling is a cost-effective means of travel.

“Cyclists see this as a big risk,” she said, adding that can inform decisions on when, where or if people cycle.

Spikes in bicycle thefts are commonly observed in the summer months, according to gardaí, and most frequently occur between 12pm and 9pm, while one quarter (26 per cent) occur between 3pm and 6pm.

A total of 301 bicycles were recovered by gardaí last year, with a further 72 recovered in the first five months of this year.

With the low probability of stolen bikes being recovered, Ms Morrison said prevention through secure parking and high-quality locks is a must.

“The challenge is that angle grinders, the power tools used to break the locks, are available to be bought quite easily,” she said, adding that supervised or covered parking options are in short supply.

Although there are some secure parking locations for cyclists in Dublin city, such as at Drury Street, Ms Morrison believes these options need to be more widely available if there is to be a reduction in bike thefts.

More broadly, she believes the prevalence of bicycle theft is holding would-be cycling commuters back.

“It’s a consideration that impacts when you choose to cycle. Knowing where you’re going to park and thinking about that is a factor in determining whether you cycle or not,” she said.

“If you cycled to your location and you come back and you’re bike is gone, how are you going to get home? It can really impact your ability to get around, and get on with your day.”

In a statement to The Irish Times, An Garda Siochána encouraged victims or witnesses to report any theft as soon as possible by contacting a local garda station.

“Sharing any information about a crime can help An Garda Síochána solve crimes and potentially prevent future crimes from taking place.

“We understand that there are occasions when people may find it difficult to report an incident, but be assured that during any criminal investigation we will listen, give guidance and support, and treat the person with dignity and respect,” a spokeswoman said.