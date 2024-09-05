Woman attacked by dogs in Dún Laoghaire left with ‘serious’ injuries

The woman has been taken to St. Vincent’s Hospital, Dublin for treatment of her injuries. File photograph Nick Bradshaw

A woman has been hospitalised with serious injuries after being attacked by a number of dogs in south Co Dublin.

Gardaí were alerted by emergency services to the incident at a residence in Dún Laoghaire, on Thursday afternoon.

The woman was attacked by a number of dogs which are currently in the custody of the dog warden, according to gardaí.

The woman has been taken to St. Vincent’s Hospital, Dublin for treatment of her injuries, which are understood to be serious.

A Garda spokeswoman said investigations are ongoing.

Although the breed of dogs involved are not currently known, it is the latest in a string of dog attacks, often involving restricted breeds.

In August, a 12-month-old girl was hospitalised after being attacked by an XL Bully dog in the north Kerry village of Lixnaw.

In June, Nicole Lisa Marie Morey from Limerick city, was killed by her dogs, one of which was an XL Bully.

The 23-year-old was returning to her home in Fedamore following a night out when she was fatally attacked.

Before that, another high-profile attack involved Alejandro Mizsan, a then 10-year-old boy from Co Wexford, who was left with serious facial injuries in 2022 after being attacked by an XL Bully.

Plans announced in July by Minister for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys will see the breeding, rehoming, reselling and importation of XL bully dogs prohibited from October.

Following that, from February next year, only those with a certificate of exemption – issued upon proof of licensing, microchipping and neutering – will be permitted to own one.