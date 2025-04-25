Man arrested after goods valued at estimated €50,000 stolen during jewellery shop burglary

Man has been arrested after jewellery was stolen from a Dublin city centre shop on Friday. Photograph: iStock

A man is being questioned by gardaí after jewellery worth an estimated €50,000 was stolen from a Dublin city centre shop in the early hours of Friday.

An Garda Síochána said the man fled from the Kildare Street shop on foot when officers responding to reports of a burglary arrived at around 2.45am.

He was subsequently seen entering St Stephen’s Green park. Gardaí from Pearse Street station gave chase, apprehended the man and subsequently arrested him.

The park was then sealed off to enable gardaí to search for the stolen jewellery during daylight hours. It was located in a bag around 6am in the park.

The arrested man is being detained at a garda station in Dublin under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

Gardaí said all of the stolen jewellery had been recovered, which they estimate to have a “value of €50,000″.