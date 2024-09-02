‘Terrible fire’ at Co Antrim church being treated as arson

Firefighters at the Church of the Holy Name in Greenisland, Co Antrim, following the fire. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

A fire at a church in Co Antrim is being treated as arson.

The blaze, which started on Sunday night, caused significant damage to the Church of Ireland building and hall in Greenisland.

Bishop of Connor the Rev George Davison described the fire as heartbreaking.

In a post on Facebook, he said the community had spent a “joyful afternoon celebrating the 70th anniversary of the Church of the Holy Name” but they had returned later to see a “terrible fire on the premises”.

“It was heartbreaking to watch and to stand with so many parishioners who couldn’t quite believe what we were witnessing,” he said.

“I’m so thankful that no one was hurt and very grateful to the members of the Fire Service and the PSNI for all their efforts this evening.

He added: “The Church of the Holy Name is not a damaged building, it is the amazing group of people that I met there this afternoon and who stood together this evening and cried and hugged each other and resolved to keep on worshipping and serving Jesus in Greenisland.”

Alliance MLA Stewart Dickson described seeing an “appalling fire”.

He witnessed the scenes on Sunday night which came after a special event for the 70th anniversary of the church.

“As I understand it, just shortly after they packed up the church for the evening, this fire broke out at the back of the church in the parish centre,” he said.

Bishop of Connor Rev George Davison and Rev Isobel Hawthorne-Steele at the church on Monday. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

“By the time I got here around 10pm, there was an appalling fire, flames leaping into the sky and the fire brigade was on site. It was quite clear the building was substantially on fire and it was unlikely that it could be saved, and it looked as if the fight was to save the church.

“Although this morning you can see that the roof at the front of the church is still intact, the church roof at the back has gone completely. I understand that the inside of the church, while heavily water damaged, has been saved by the fire brigade.”

Mr Stewart said the church has been there for 70 years, and will be there for the next 70 years and more.

“Other churches in the community here will step in and give them space to meet in and we will all fundraise and support them, this morning youth groups and others have already started fundraising and money has been handed in to support the church,” he added.

DUP leader Gavin Robinson posted on the social media network X: “The shocking news of a fire at Greenisland CoI has now been compounded by the knowledge it was arson.

“My thoughts & prayers are with the church family as they rationalise the devastation having just given thanks for their 70 years of mission & worship.”

A police spokesman said they received a report of a fire at the property in Station Road at around 9.10pm on Sunday.

“Officers along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire Service attended and the blaze was extinguished,” he said.

“The church was celebrating its 70th anniversary this week, and last night was busy in particular. Thankfully no one was injured; however a significant amount of damage was caused to both buildings.

“We are treating this as arson and I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed anyone suspicious in the area or to anyone with CCTV, doorbell or other footage that could assist with inquiries, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1437 of 01/09/24.”