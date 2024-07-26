Man dies following late night assault in Tallaght

Gardaí are currently at the scene of the fatal assault in the Drumcairn Estate, Tallaght, Dublin 24. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

A man has died following an assault in Tallaght in the early hours of Friday morning.

Gardaí are currently at the scene of the fatal assault in the Drumcairn Estate, Tallaght, Dublin 24.

It’s understood that the incident took place between 3am and 4am on Friday morning.

A man was taken to Tallaght University Hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.

Gardaí have arrested a man and he is currently detained pursuant to Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984, at a Garda Station in the Dublin area.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward, particularly those who were in the Drumcairn Estate area of Tallaght, Dublin 24, between 3am and 4am on the morning of Friday 26th July 2024. Additionally, individuals with video recordings, including motorists with dash cams, from the area within the timeframe are asked to provide footage to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

