Cannabis valued at €1.1m found in van arriving at Dublin Port from UK

A man has been arrested following a €1.1 million cannabis seizure at Dublin Port.

Gardaí from the Dublin Metropolitan Region (DMR) north central divisional drugs unit arrested a man in his 50s following the seizure of cannabis with an estimated value of €1.106 million on Wednesday afternoon.

Revenue officers discovered 55kgs of herbal cannabis concealed within a consignment of bottled water and garden supplies found in a van arriving on a ferry from the UK.

The man was arrested at the scene and is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996, at a Garda Station in the Dublin region. He can be held for up to seven days.

READ MORE

Investigations are ongoing.