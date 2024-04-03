Man attacked by group of men in Dublin on Saturday dies in hospital

No arrests have been made, and detectives at Clondalkin have renewed their appeal for witnesses.

A man who was violently assaulted by a group of men in Dublin on Saturday night died in hospital on Wednesday.

The man, who was in his 30s, sustained serious injuries during the incident after he and another man were set upon by a group of assailants in Clondalkin at about 10.15pm.

The other man sustained non-life threatening injuries.

The local coroner and the Office of the State Pathologist have been notified, and arrangements are being made for a postmortem examination.

Gardaí said the results of the postmortem examination will determine the direction of the investigation.

Investigators believe the victims travelled by bus to a house in Grange View Way and were followed by a group of men.

When the two men got off the bus they were violently assaulted by the group. One of the men was punched and repeatedly kicked as he lay on the ground, leaving him with serious head injuries.

Investigators are still trying to establish a motive for the attack. They believe the victims may have had contact with their attackers earlier in the evening.

An incident room has been set up at Clondalkin Garda station, with a senior investigating officer overseeing the investigation. Additionally, a family liaison officer has been appointed to provide support and updates to the dead man’s family.

Gardaí are keen to speak to witnesses who may have been on the bus with the men or who were walking or driving by the area at the time.

Gardaí are specifically urging passengers who travelled on the number 13 Dublin Bus from Clondalkin on Saturday between 9pm and 10pm to come forward.

They particularly wish to speak to anybody who disembarked at the bus stop on St Cuthbert’s Road and proceeded towards Grange View Road.

Additionally, investigating gardaí are seeking information from anyone who was in the Tower Road area of Clondalkin between 9.30pm and 10.15pm, or in the Grange View Way area between 10pm and 10.30pm.

Gardaí have also appealed for a young man who attended Clondalkin Garda station shortly after the assault to come forward.

Individuals who possess camera footage, including dash cam, of these areas on the evening of the incident are urged to provide this footage to the investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clondalkin Garda station at 01 666 7600, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.