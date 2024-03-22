Seven arrested and suspected pipe bomb seized in Limerick during operation targeting drug gang

The Garda operation in Limerick city was ongoing on Friday evening. Photograph: Alan Betson

Seven people were arrested in Limerick city on Friday following a major Garda search operation targeting the activities of a local drug gang.

Following the execution of seven search warrants, a suspected pipe bomb, a quantity of drugs, cash and watches were seized by gardaí during the operation, which was focused in the St Mary’s Park and King’s Island areas of the city.

Eighty gardaí connected to local stations took part in the search operation, supported by the armed support unit (ASU) and the Garda dog unit.

A Defence Forces explosive ordnance disposal team attended one of the residential properties searched on Friday following the discovery of a suspected pipe bomb. The scene was later declared safe.

A man was arrested in connection with the seized pipe bomb, and was being detained at a Garda station in Co Limerick under section 30 of the Offences against the State Act 1939 on Friday evening.

Gardaí made six more arrests off the back of the search operation – one woman and five men were detained, suspected of alleged incidents of theft, robbery and drug driving.

One of the men arrested has since appeared before the courts, while another remains in Garda custody.

The woman and three other men have been released.

The operation was ongoing on Friday evening.