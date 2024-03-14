Man charged over using van to kidnap woman on Tuesday

A man has been charged with the kidnapping of woman on Tuesday which led to a nationwide manhunt.
The accused, who is aged in his 40s, is suspected of bundling the woman into a van in the early hours of Tuesday morning in Arklow, Co Wicklow.
The incident was witnessed by a bystander who alerted gardaí. A public alert was issued appealing for information on a yellow Renault Traffic van and warning people to stay away from it.
The van was later stopped by gardaí in Co Mayo and the man was arrested. The woman was found safe and well.
The suspect was detained for questioning.
In a statement on Thursday, gardaí said the man has been charged with false imprisonment and will appear before Bray District Court on Thursday morning. He is also charged with assault.
