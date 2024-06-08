Convicted sex offender deported to Democratic Republic of Congo, gardaí say

Chico Makamda was jailed in 2019 for trapping and attacking a woman and then performing a sex act in front of her. Photograph: iStock

Irish authorities have deported a convicted sex offender to the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Chico Makamda, who is in his early 40s, was jailed in 2019 for trapping and attacking a woman and then performing a sex act in front of her.

Makamda, formerly with an address at Viking House, Coffee House Lane, The Quay, Waterford, had pleaded guilty to sexual assault, false imprisonment and robbery at Adare Lane, Dublin on April 16th, 2018.

The sentence was partly suspended on the condition that he leave Ireland within 14 days of his release.

However, Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard in July 2022 that he had failed to leave the country after being released and had gone on to accrue two convictions for failing to notify gardaí of his address as required for registration under the Sex Offenders Act.

In a statement on Saturday, An Garda Síochána, with the help of the Department of Justice, had successfully executed a deportation order for Makamda on Friday.

“Chico Makamda was serving a custodial sentence in the Midlands Prison for Failing to Notify a Change in Details in contravention of the Sex Offenders Act 2001, and has 19 recorded previous convictions in the state for numerous sexual offences, false imprisonment and theft. Given Chico Makamda’s criminal background this deportation was a priority operation,” it said.

“This is the first removal by An Garda Síochána to Democratic Republic of Congo and comes after a significant amount of engagement between officials from Democratic Republic of Congo and GNIB, which facilitated obtaining travel documents, visas and the co-ordination of escort arrangements.”